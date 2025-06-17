EUR/JPY holds position near 167.50 after BoJ interest rate decision

- EUR/JPY steadies after the BoJ announced to keep interest rate target unchanged in the range of 0.4%- 0.5% in June.
- Japan’s PM Ishiba and President Trump met in Canada on Monday but were unable to reach an agreement on tariffs.
- The EUR receives support from optimism after Iran reportedly asked for an immediate ceasefire.
EUR/JPY continues its winning streak that began on June 5, trading around 167.40 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair has marked 167.59, the highest since July 2024. The currency pair holds ground after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided to keep the short-term interest rate target unchanged in the range of 0.4%- 0.5% in June.
The BoJ has extended the pause in its rate-hiking cycle into the third consecutive month in June, maintaining the policy rate at the highest level in 17 years. Markets expect the BoJ to postpone the rate hike to the first quarter of 2025 due to uncertainty over US tariff policy.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) faced challenges after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada on Monday, but failed to conclude a trade deal.
Japan had expected to close a deal to avoid US tariffs of 25% on cars and 24% on other imports, which are paused until July 9. Japanese PM Ishiba said, “We’ve been exploring the possibility of a deal down to the wire, but there are still points where our views remain divided.” He highlighted the importance of protecting Japan’s auto sector, calling it a "major national interest."
The EUR/JPY cross received support from improved risk sentiment amid decreasing concerns of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Iran reportedly asked many countries, including Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, to urge US President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel for an immediate ceasefire, per Reuters.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:31
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 0.5%
Consensus: 0.5%
Previous: 0.5%
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW data
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1550 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair lacks any directional impetus as markets assess the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflcit, while awaiting the German ZEW sentiment and US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3600, US data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3600 in European trading on Tuesday. Markets quiet down ahead of the US Retail Sales report as Middle East tensions linger. Traders also opt to wait for this week's key data/central bank event risks before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Gold price trades with positive bias below $3,400; bulls seem reluctant ahead of Fed meeting
Gold price attracted some dip-buyers during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through. Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support to the XAU/USD pair. Geopolitical risks also benefit the commodity ahead of the Fed meeting starting this Tuesday.
Solana Price Forecast: Bulls in deep slumber despite ETFs approval buzz
Solana (SOL) recovers above $150, experiencing a surge of over 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a gradual recovery. The rising approval chances of Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the crypto market could reignite a bullish trend in the token price while Galaxy Digital expands its staked SOL holdings by $63 million.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.