- Risk sentiment got a boost overnight on a Bloomberg reporting positive trade news, boosting EUR/JPY.
- European data in the spotlight ahead of next week's ECB, the first with Christine Lagarde at the helm.
EUR/JPY is trading in the 120.60s at the time of writing having moved within a range from 120.55 to a high of 120.71 following a corrective bid at the overnight lows of 120.09. The single currency has been robust, despite the ebbs and flows of risk-on and risk-off while the US dollar gives way across the board.
Risk sentiment got a boost overnight on trade deal headlines which superseded the prior day's negative comments from US President Donald Trump. As the count down to the 15th Dec tariff deadline, in a Bloomberg article, it was reported from sources who would rather not be named, that a Sino/US trade deal was in the making and that there had been some movement closer to an agreement of a rollback on tariffs despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The news sent equities higher for which EUR/JPY is positively correlated to.
European data in view
Meanwhile, eyes from here will be firmly placed on today's European data. The final estimate of Eurozone Q3 Gross Domestic Product is expected to remain at 0.2% for the quarter and 1.2% for the year. This fall in before next week's European Central Bank meeting and will be the first with Christine Lagarde at the helm.
ECB to hold
"We look for the ECB to hold policy steady, and have pushed back our forecast for rate cuts by one quarter to March and June 2020. With the Eurozone growth data having stabilised for now, there isn't any sense of urgency to ease further right away, leaving Ms Lagarde to focus on mending fences and building a consensus in her early days," analysts at TD Securities argued who said that they have pushed back their rate cut forecasts by one quarter and now look for 10bps depo rate cuts in March and June instead.
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|120.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.26
|Daily SMA50
|119.85
|Daily SMA100
|119.32
|Daily SMA200
|121.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.81
|Previous Daily Low
|120.1
|Previous Weekly High
|120.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.68
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off lows, looks to regain 0.6850
AUD/USD is looking to recover above 0.6850, having bounced-off a dip to 0.6833 lows, reached on poor Australian data. Australia's retail sales for November came in well below forecasts and trade surplus narrowed more than expected.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful
Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-DMA while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.