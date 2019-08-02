EUR/JPY flirting with 2019 lows near 118.50 ahead of NFP

- EUR/JPY recorded fresh yearly lows near 118.43 during early trade.
- Fresh US tariffs on Chinese products hit the cross via JPY demand.
- US Non-farm Payrolls expected at 170K in July.
The increasing demand for the Japanese currency sunk EUR/JPY to fresh yearly lows in the 118.40 region, where some contention appears to have turned up.
EUR/JPY weaker on Trump’s tariffs
The cross has quickly dropped to levels last seen in April 2017 in the mid-118.00s after President Trump unexpectedly announced late on Thursday an extra 10% tariffs on US imports of Chinese products worth $300 billion.
The announcement rapidly sparked a rush to safer assets – namely bonds and JPY – amidst renewed fears over the global growth. The move in the fixed income space forced yields of the US 10-year reference to drop to the sub-1.84% area, levels last visited in November 2016 pari passu with the slump in USD/JPY to fresh 7-month lows.
Later in the session, the broad risk appetite trends will be in the limelight as July’s Non-farm Payrolls are next of relevance on the docket. Market consensus expects the economy to have created nearly 170K jobs during last month and the jobless rate to remain steady at 3.7%.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is receding 0.32% at 118.60 and a breakdown of 118.43 (2019 low Aug.2) would expose 118.23 (monthly low Feb.24 2017) and then 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17). On the upside, the initial hurdle aligns at 120.45 (10-day SMA) seconded by 121.03 (21-day SMA) and finally 121.37 (high Jul.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.