EUR/JPY flat-lines above 158.00 mark, eyes ECB decision for fresh directional impetus

- EUR/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Thursday, albeit lacks strong follow-through.
- Bets that the BoJ will end its ultra-easy monetary policy lift the JPY and cap gains.
- Traders keenly await the pivotal ECB rate decision before placing directional bets.
The EUR/JPY cross reverses an intraday dip to sub-158.00 levels and climbs to a fresh daily peak during the early part of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 158.20-158.20 region, unchanged for the day, as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
Market participants remain divided on whether the ECB will hike interest rates for a 10th straight time amid still-hight inflation or pause its historic policy-tightening cycle in the wake of a darkening Euro Zone economic outlook. A recent Reuters report, however, suggested that the central bank could revise its 2024 inflation forecast upwards, well past the 3% mark, and revive speculations about a potential rate hike. Hence, the pivotal ECB rate decision will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the shared currency and provide a fresh directional impetus to the EUR/JPY cross.
In the meantime, bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will end its ultra-easy monetary policy underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY) and should cap the upside for the EUR/JPY cross. Investors now seem convinced that BoJ may scrap its yield-curve control (YCC) policy and put an end to negative interest rates as early as this year. The expectations were lifted by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks over the weekend. In an interview with Yomiuri newspaper, Ueda said that raising interest rates is among the options available if the BoJ becomes confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably.
Apart from this, worries about the worsening economic conditions in China could further benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status and contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/JPY cross. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the cross and positioning for an extension of this week's bounce from over a one-month low. The focus will then shift to the Chinese macro data dump, scheduled for release during the Asian session on Friday, which could further infuse volatility in the global financial markets.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|158.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.21
|Daily SMA50
|157.18
|Daily SMA100
|154.33
|Daily SMA200
|148.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.66
|Previous Daily Low
|158.01
|Previous Weekly High
|158.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|157
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700, as ECB decision looms
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. Key US data are awaited as well.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.2500 in the European morning on Thursday. A minor uptick in the US Dollar and a mixed mood are weighing on the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold remains under pressure near $1,900, US data eyed
Gold price struggles for a decisive move despite a slightly hotter inflation report. The US Dollar demonstrates a volatility compression as higher headline CPI failed to boost Fed hawks.
XRP price recovery likely to be fueled by buying pressure from Ripple holders on exchanges
XRP price could recover further this week with the break above the descending channel. Ripple CTO David Schwartz says an AMM will turn XRP price volatility into yield.
ECB expected to keep interest rates on hold as Eurozone economy stalls
The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged for the first time since early 2022, following the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.