EUR/JPY falls to mid-June lows despite weak Japanese data

- The EUR/JPY records a seven-day losing streak and fell to a low near 153.40 for the first time since mid-June.
- Japan reported weak PPI and Machinery Orders data.
- Investors continue to bet on a YCC tweak by the BoJ in July.
In Wednesday’s session, the JPY gained further ground agains the EUR and managed to hold gains despite weak economic data reported during the Asian session. Despite inventors continue to bet on a liftoff by the Bank of Japan, analyst at Rabobank think otherwise.
The Cabinet Office reported that Machinery Orders dropped 7.6% in May MoM, far above the 1% decline expected, and recorded a yearly decrease of 8.7%. In addition, the Statistics Bureau reported that Produce Price Inflation (PPI) decline to 4.1% in June, below the 4.3% expected, from the previous 5.2% figure.
Investors shouldn’t be so confident about a potential BoJ monetary policy pivot as the economy is softening. That being said, analysts at Rabobank stated that concerns about the global economy outlook amid the tight monetary policy of the US suggest the BoJ’s possibility of a pivot is likely to be “narrow” and “non-existent”. In addition, China’s economic situation should be closely watched because it is showing weakness and may contribute to the downturn of Japan’s economic activity. In that sense, Thursday’s Trade Balance data from China from June will be closely watched as it can fuel volatility in the JPY’s price dynamics.
On the Euro’s side, its economic calendar had non-high-tier data released. Spain confirmed its Consumer Price Index declined below 2% to 1.9% YoY in June. Regarding the European Central Bank's (ECB) next movements, a 25 basis points (bps) hike is already priced in July, and investors bet on high probabilities of additional increases in September and October. In that sense, hawkish bets on the ECB may limit the Euro’s losses.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the bears are clearly in command, and oversold conditions are already seen in the 4-hour chart. That being said, after seven days of losses, an upwards technical correction should be taken of the table as bears may start to lose some traction. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south in negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands with higher red bars.
Support Levels: 153.40, 153.00, 152.50.
Resistance Levels: 155.40, 156.11 (20-day SMA), 157.00.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|154.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.06
|Daily SMA50
|151.95
|Daily SMA100
|148.37
|Daily SMA200
|145.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.67
|Previous Daily Low
|154.18
|Previous Weekly High
|157.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
