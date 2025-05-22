EUR/JPY finds temporary ground below 162.00, largely ignoring weak Eurozone PMI data

EUR/JPY holds key support near 162.00 even as flash Eurozone PMI unexpectedly declined in May.

Eurozone’s business sector activity contracted due to weakness in the services sector.

Investors await US-Japan trade talks, which are scheduled later this week.

The EUR/JPY pair trades 0.5% lower near 162.00 during European trading hours on Thursday. The pair strives to hold the immediate support despite preliminary Eurozone HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data surprisingly declining in May.

The report showed that the Composite PMI declined to 49.4. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in the business activity. Economists expected the Composite PMI to come in higher at 50.7 from 50.4 in April. The notable decline in the Composite PMI came from contraction in activities in the services sector. The Services PMI surprisingly declined to 48.9.

According to the PMI report, the overall business activity in the Eurozone economy declined as Germany joined France in contraction territory.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms across the board as mounting concerns over the United States' (US) fiscal imbalances have increased its safe-haven demand. Domestically, firm expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have also kept the Yen on the frontfoot.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.04% -0.26% 0.04% -0.14% 0.22% 0.08% EUR -0.16% -0.12% -0.42% -0.12% -0.30% 0.06% -0.07% GBP -0.04% 0.12% -0.31% 0.00% -0.17% 0.17% 0.04% JPY 0.26% 0.42% 0.31% 0.29% 0.13% 0.46% 0.32% CAD -0.04% 0.12% -0.00% -0.29% -0.17% 0.17% 0.04% AUD 0.14% 0.30% 0.17% -0.13% 0.17% 0.36% 0.21% NZD -0.22% -0.06% -0.17% -0.46% -0.17% -0.36% -0.14% CHF -0.08% 0.07% -0.04% -0.32% -0.04% -0.21% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier this week, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida expressed confidence that inflation in Japan will likely re-accelerate after a period of slowdown, a scenario that will keep hopes of interest rate hikes alive.

On the global front, investors await trade talks between Tokyo and Washington, which are scheduled over the weekend. Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is scheduled to visit Washington for trade discussions.

