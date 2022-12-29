- EUR/GBP struggles to extend pullback from 11-week high.
- US Treasury yields retreat from three-week top, EU bond coupons grind near 11-year high but Gilts stay depressed.
- Geopolitical fears from Russia join China Covid woes but lack of market participation, absence of major data bore momentum traders.
EUR/GBP remains sidelined around 0.8825, after reversing from a nearly two-month high the previous day, as traders seek more clues amid the market’s indecision headline into Thursday’s London open.
Even so, the cross-currency pair remains pressured as the geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia and fears of economic slowdown propel the Eurozone Treasury bond yields while the UK’s Gilts dropped to the lost levels for seven weeks.
Russia’s rejection of peace with Ukraine unless it accepts the treaty allowing additional territories joins an escalated war in the city of Kherson to weigh on the sentiment. On the same line could be the major nations’ notification to require the Covid tests for Chinese travelers amid doubts over Beijing’s reporting of data and a hidden jump in the virus numbers.
It’s worth noting, however, the comparatively stronger hawkish bias of the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers versus the Bank of England (BOE) decision-makers challenge the EUR/GBP bears. Even so, the chatters surrounding the bloc’s recession seem to have gained more attention of late, which in turn should have recalled the bears the previous day.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.8 basis points to 3.86% by the press time, after rising the most since October 19 the previous day. That said, the Eurozone 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since July 2011 before retreating to 2.51% while the UK’s 10-year Gilt coupons dropped for the third consecutive day to refresh multi-day low.
Looking forward, the EUR/GBP is likely to witness more inaction but the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine fight and the economic slowdown fears surrounding the bloc could weigh on the prices.
Technical analysis
Despite the failure to cross the 0.8855-65 resistance zone, comprising multiple levels marked since late September, EUR/GBP remains on the bear’s radar unless breaking the 200-DMA support, close to 0.8575 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8824
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8689
|Daily SMA50
|0.8686
|Daily SMA100
|0.8673
|Daily SMA200
|0.8571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8794
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8834
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8691
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8835
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.
USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low
The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.
Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs
Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.