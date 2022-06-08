Uncertainty about the Bank of England‘s (BoE's) future course is hig. Economists at Commerbank expect the “Old Lady” to disappoint market expectations. Thus, EUR/GBP is set to trend higher until the end of the year.
Market expectations could be disappointed
“The BoE is continuing its gradual tightening of monetary policy. However, it is likely to act less restrictively than expected by the market. The pound should suffer increasingly from this.”
“Another factor weighing on the pound is that the ECB is also likely to start its monetary policy U-turn in July. We therefore see EUR/GBP higher until the end of the year.”
“Next year, we see scope for lower levels in EUR/GBP because the BoE is likely to continue its rate hike cycle somewhat longer than the ECB.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.0750. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.
USD/JPY retreats below 134.00, clings to strong daily gains
USD/JPY has retreated below 134.00 from the 20-year high it set at 134.48 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield dropped below the key 3% level in the American session, allowing the pair to stage a downward correction.
Gold holds above 200-DMA, upside potential seems limited
Gold has managed to erase its daily and climbed above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding in positive territory, however, XAUUSD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!