Analysts from Danske Bank still believe the pound will strengthen in 2021. They forecast EUR/GBP at 0.89 in one month, 0.88 in three months and at 0.87 in six to twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“Near term, the economic outlook appears grim amid the third national lockdown and the new more infectious UK COVID-19 strain. However, the UK is vaccinating at a much faster pace than the rest of Europe, which, combined with the Brexit deal, means the UK may outperform the rest of Europe beyond Q1 21.”
“The EU and UK reached a permanent free trade agreement (covering mostly goods) on 24 December. While companies are struggling to fill out paperwork correctly, creating some friction at the borders currently, we believe the Brexit deal will eventually reduce the uncertainty that has been weighing on UK businesses in particular for many years now, once the near-term adjustment to the new relationship is over.”
“We are in the camp that believes the BoE will keep it unchanged at +0.1%, which means higher short-term gilt yields are likely to support the GBP.”
“While the Brexit deal did not send the GBP higher to the extent that we thought it would, we still believe GBP will strengthen in 2021, driven by a higher short-term interest rate spread, a faster COVID-19 vaccination process and much lower Brexit uncertainties. That said, we forecast EUR/GBP 0.89 in 1M, 0.88 in 3M and 0.87 in 6-12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
