EUR/GBP technical analysis: Correction likely below 200-hour MA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP's daily chart indicator is reporting overbought conditions.
  • A break below the strong support of the 200-hour MA could yield correction.

EUR/GBP is looking overbought, as per the widely followed 14-day relative strength index, and could see notably correction once the 200-hour moving average (MA) support is breached.

This is due to the fact that the 200-hour MA has consistently served as strong support since May 29.

The average is currently located at 0.8890 and the pair is trading at 0.8907. Acceptance below the 200-hour MA would open the doors to 0.8826 (June 6 low).

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish below 200-hour MA

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8907
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8852
Daily SMA50 0.8723
Daily SMA100 0.8684
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8918
Previous Daily Low 0.8881
Previous Weekly High 0.8934
Previous Weekly Low 0.8871
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8864
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8847
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

