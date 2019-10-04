EUR/GBP technical analysis: Choppy inside the key falling trendline, short-term rising channel

EUR/GBP’s recent recovery struggles around near-term trend-line resistance.

200-bar SMA adds to the upside barrier, a sustained break below 0.8850 will confirm further declines.

EUR/GBP struggles between key near-term trend-line resistance and a rising channel while taking rounds to 0.8890 ahead of the European open on Friday.

While a falling trend-line since August 12 captivates the buyers around 0.8905, the support-line of a rising channel since September 20, at 0.8850 now, question pair sellers.

Even so, the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD), coupled with an additional upside barrier of 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) close to the channel resistance nearing 0.8950/60 favor bears more than the bulls.

As a result, a downside break of 0.8850 will become a call for sellers to look at September lows, close to 0.8785, ahead of targeting March month top near 0.8725.

It should also be noted that the pair’s run-up beyond 0.8960 enables it to confront 0.9015 horizontal-line including late-August lows and early-September high.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish