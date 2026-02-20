TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold: Upside risks persist near records – ING

Gold: Upside risks persist near records – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that Gold is trading around $5,000/oz as investors reassess geopolitical risks and the macro backdrop. They say lingering uncertainty over US‑Iran talks keeps Gold well supported, with geopolitical tensions, expectations of lower interest rates and ongoing investor and central‑bank demand underpinning a still‑constructive outlook, though future gains may be more measured.

Constructive outlook with elevated volatility

"Gold is trading around the $5,000/oz mark, recovering from recent volatility as investors reassess geopolitical risks and the broader macro backdrop."

"Markets remain sensitive to US-Iran talks, with lingering uncertainty helping to keep gold well-supported near record levels."

"The underlying outlook for gold remains constructive."

"Geopolitical risks, expectations of lower interest rates later this year, and continued investor and central‑bank demand are underpinning prices."

"While volatility is likely to stay elevated around geopolitical headlines, risks remain skewed to the upside, even if gains from here are likely to be more measured than the sharp rally seen previously."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 after mixed EU PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 after mixed EU PMI data

EUR/USD manages to hold above 1.1750 but struggles to gather recovery momentum on Friday, following the mixed February PMI figures from Germany and the Eurozone. In the second half of the day, Q4 GDP, December inflation and February PMI data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

GBP/USD recovers further toward 1.3500 after UK PMI data

GBP/USD recovers further toward 1.3500 after UK PMI data

GBP/USD is recovering ground further toward 1.3500 in European trading on Friday, helped by a modest uptick in the Pound Sterling after stronger-than-expected UK January Retail Sales and February PMI data. However, the pair's further upside could be limited amid persistent US Dollar strength as the focus turns to key US data. 

Gold sticks to positive bias above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold sticks to positive bias above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold gains some positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday. holding above $5,000. Traders now look forward to the key US macro releases – the Advance Q4 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – for fresh trading impetus. 

US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 

US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 

The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the first preliminary estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product at 13:30 GMT. Analysts forecast the US economy to have expanded at a 3% annualized rate, slowing down from the 4.4% growth posted in the previous quarter.

Iran tensions and AI fears at the forefront ahead of key US data

Iran tensions and AI fears at the forefront ahead of key US data

Thursday’s scorecard shows major US Stock benchmarks closed modestly in the red amid mounting US-Iran tensions and AI disruption worries. The S&P 500 shed 19 points (0.3%) to 6,861, the Nasdaq 100 lost 101 points (0.4%) to 24,797, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 267 points (0.5%) to 49,395.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers