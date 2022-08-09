- EUR/GBP is facing hurdles around 0.8440 as investors await Wednesday’s Germany HICP.
- The German inflation data is likely to remain unchanged at 8.5% annually.
- A vulnerable UK GDP data may weaken the pound bulls ahead.
The EUR/GBP pair struggles to cross the immediate hurdle of 0.8440 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has been broadly auctioning in a range of 0.8410-0.8452 for the past three trading sessions as investors have shifted their focus towards the Germany Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data, which will release on Wednesday. The cross continued its four-day winning streak on Tuesday and will likely extend gains.
A preliminary estimate for the Germany HICP is 8.5%, similar to its prior close on an annual basis. Also, the monthly inflation data is seen unchanged at 0.8%. It is worth noting that Germany is a core member of the European Union (EU) and its inflation data holds significant importance for the eurozone.
No doubt, the Germany HICP is displaying some peak signals. However, this doesn't warrant that the European Central Bank (ECB) won’t go for a rate hike announcement. The ECB has been slowest in elevating interest rates among its Western peers due to regional imbalance after Russia invades Ukraine. Therefore, the rate hike odds are sky-rocketing as inflation is beyond the desired rate.
On the pound front, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release holds significant importance. The economic data is expected to plummet to 2.8% vs. 8.7% reported earlier on an annual basis. Apart from that, the UK Office for National Statistics will also report the Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data; their estimates don’t seem lucrative.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8439
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8429
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8445
|Daily SMA50
|0.8518
|Daily SMA100
|0.8467
|Daily SMA200
|0.8442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8453
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8453
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.834
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8679
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8434
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8477
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle between 50-DMA and 0.7025 hurdle
AUD/USD remains idle around d 0.7000 as traders await fresh signals during Tuesday’s Asian session, after the upbeat start of the week. The Aussie pair seesaws between the 50-DMA and the downward sloping resistance line from late April.
EUR/USD still inside the woods below 1.0200
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a gradual decline and has slipped to near 1.0193 after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 1.0220 in the New York session. On a broader note, the asset is advancing modestly after printing a low of 1.0146 last week.
Gold marches towards $1,800 on lower consensus for US Inflation
Gold price has slowed down its upside momentum after printing a high above $1,790.00 in the Asian session. The upside momentum has not been exhausted yet and the precious metal is balancing in a higher market profile after a sheer rally.
Dogecoin: Expect a decline, but don't miss the train if it leaves early pt.2
Dogecoin coils within a newfound congestion zone for nearly 2 months. A sweep the lows event could present itself in the coming days. Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a definitive closing candle above $0.0780. Said price action would induce a 75% rally towards $0.12.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!