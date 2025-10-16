EUR/GBP steadies near 0.8700 ahead of UK economic data

EUR/GBP moves little after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 0.8690 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross remains silent as traders adopt caution ahead of the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data for August later in the day. The seasonally adjusted Eurozone Trade Balance data will also be eyed.

UK Gross Domestic Product is expected to climb by 0.1% month-over-month (MoM) in August, against the 0% reading in July. Meanwhile, Industrial Production is expected to rise 0.2% MoM after July’s 0.9% drop, with annual growth up 0.6% versus 0.1% previously.

The downside of the EUR/GBP cross could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may face selling pressure as BoE dovish bets escalated after the release of the UK labor market figures for the three months ending in August. Money markets are pricing in a 46-basis-point (bps) interest rate reduction by the BoE in the remaining two monetary policy meetings this year, per Reuters.

The EUR/GBP cross may gain ground as the Euro (EUR) could receive support from the cautious comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovenia's central bank acting Governor Primoz Dolenc, who said on Thursday that the central bank should hold interest rates steady unless new shocks hit. Dolenc added that inflation risks are balanced around the baseline scenario and current policy stance, neither fuels inflationary pressures nor restricts economic growth.

The Euro may also draw support from the rising odds of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu surviving the no-confidence vote by the cabinet, following the suspension of the controversial pension reform until at least after the 2027 presidential elections.