EUR/GBP steadies after BoE’s hawkish rate cut, divergence with ECB in focus

- EUR/GBP rebounds from a one-week low of 0.8653, trading around 0.8670 on Friday.
- The BoE cut rates by 25 bps to 4.00% on Thursday in a tight 5–4 vote, signaling a cautious easing path.
- Chief Economist Huw Pill, who dissented, warned that the current pace of cuts may not be sustainable due to rising inflation risks.
The EUR/GBP cross is showing signs of stabilization on Friday, following a slide to a one‑week low of 0.8653 earlier in the day. At the time of writing, the cross is hovering around 0.8672 during American trading hours, as traders digest the aftermath of Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision. Despite the modest rebound, EUR/GBP remains on track for its second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by diverging policy signals between the BoE and the European Central Bank (ECB).
The Pound surged across the board after the BoE delivered a hawkish 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday, bringing the bank rate down to 4.00% its lowest level since March 2023. While the cut was widely expected, the narrow 5-4 vote split and the central bank’s cautious forward guidance suggested that policymakers are not in a hurry to ease further.
Earlier on Friday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill — who opposed the BoE’s closely contested decision on Thursday to cut interest rates by 25 basis points — struck a cautious tone on the outlook for further easing. He warned that the pace of recent rate cuts may not be sustainable and the central bank may need to slow its once-a-quarter pace of interest-rate cuts after a resurgence in inflation that risks changing the behavior of households and businesses. While acknowledging that disinflation is progressing and the labor market is weakening, Pill flagged lingering risks that could complicate the central bank’s path forward. He also noted that inflation is still being driven by one-off external shocks, but warned of spillover effects into more persistent domestic inflation, particularly if price and wage-setting behaviours continue to shift.
Pill added that inflation risks over the next two to three years have marginally tilted higher, and emphasized that the UK economy is still operating under restrictive policy. He reaffirmed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) believes rates are approaching the 2% to 4% neutral range, and that the decision to cut rates this week was “clear,” though the scope for further cuts is constrained by weak supply growth.
Governor Andrew Bailey also said following the monetary policy decision, there is “genuine uncertainty now about the course of that direction of rates.”
Looking ahead, the monetary policy paths of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are currently diverging, a development that is increasingly influencing the EUR/GBP outlook. The BoE is in the midst of a cautious rate-cutting cycle, while the ECB left its key rates unchanged at its last meeting. The ECB’s decision reflects greater confidence that inflation is stabilizing near the 2% target, though policymakers remain wary of external headwinds.
The Governing Council has reiterated its “meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent” stance, choosing to pause and assess the impact of global trade uncertainty and US tariffs on the eurozone economy. While some analysts, including Deutsche Bank, suggest that the ECB's easing cycle may already be complete.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1650, looks to post modest weekly gains
EUR/USD remains in negative territory, trading around 1.1650. The pair remains under pressure as the US Dollar recovers, likely due to position changes ahead of next week's US inflation data release. Fed officials' comments and trade news remain in focus.
GBP/USD appears consolidative around 1.3430
GBP/USD corrects downward and trades below 1.3450 on Friday, giving away part of its weekly strong advance, which was reinforced by the BoE’s hawkish cut on Thursday. In the absence of high-quality data releases, the cautious market sentiment favours the USD and makes it harder for Cable to gain some traction.
Gold remains sidelined in the vicinity of $3,400
Gold seems to have entered a consolidation period around the $3,400 mark per troy ounce, surrendering some gains following earlier tops past $3,410. Also supporting the precious metal emerges news of the US placing taxes on one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin uptrend takes a breather as Ethereum, XRP bulls tighten grip
The cryptocurrency market is relatively bullish on Friday, buoyed by renewed risk-on sentiment from both institutional and retail investors. Bitcoin surged toward the $118,000 round-figure resistance before retreating slightly to trade at around $116,525 at the time of writing.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.