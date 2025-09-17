EUR/GBP stays below 0.8700 following UK inflation data, Eurozone HICP eyed

- EUR/GBP maintains its position after the release of UK CPI data on Wednesday.
- UK inflation rose 3.8% YoY in August, remaining well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.
- Focus shifts toward the Eurozone August HICP release and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech later in the day.
EUR/GBP inches lower after registering gains of more than 1% in the previous session, trading around 0.8690 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The currency cross remains subdued following the release of mixed United Kingdom (UK) inflation data. Traders will shift their focus to the final reading of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for August data, with the ECB President Christine Lagarde expected to speak later in the day.
The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% year-over-year in August, against the expected 3.9%. However, the reading remained far from the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% inflation target. Meanwhile, the monthly inflation reached 0.3% from 0.1% prior, as expected.
The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 3.6% year-over-year (YoY) in the same period, compared to July’s 3.8% print, while meeting the forecast of 3.6%. Services inflation dropped to 4.7% YoY in August vs. 5% in July.
The EUR/GBP cross could face challenges as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may strengthen against its peers. Signs of inflationary pressures accelerating would boost hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep interest rates on hold at 4% on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index climbed to 37.3 in September, up from 34.7 in August and well above the market forecast of 27.3. In contrast, the Current Situation Index deteriorated to -76.4, compared with -68.6 in August and expectations of -75.0. Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index ticked higher to 26.1 in September, following 25.1 in August, surpassing the consensus estimate of 20.3.
The Euro (EUR) outperformed its G10 peers after the stronger-than-expected ZEW investor sentiment data. According to Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists, Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, the data are adding to the ongoing moderation in easing expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB) and helping to deliver fundamental support to the EUR via yield spreads.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.8%
Consensus: 3.9%
Previous: 3.8%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds near 1.3650 after UK CPI data, focus shifts to Fed
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling fails to find any inspiration from mostly in-line with estimates UK CPI inflation data for August. Meanwhile, the US Dollar pauses its downtrend ahead of the all-important Fed policy outcome.
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1850 ahead of Fed policy announcements
EUR/USD holds its retreat near 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and the US Dollar's downside consolidations weigh on the pair as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements.
Gold sticks to modest losses below record high amid firmer USD, ahead of Fed
Gold drifts lower during the Asian session on Wednesday following the previous day's failure to find acceptance above the $3,700 mark, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to the all-time peak. The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since early July amid some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial FOMC rate decision, and exerts some pressure on the precious metal.
Fed rate decision could spark volatility in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday. BTC is closing above a key resistance level, ETH is holding firm at support, and XRP is rebounding from critical levels as traders await the next decisive move.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.