EUR/GBP stalls below 0.8800, awaiting ECB and BoE decisions

  • EUR/GBP bounced up from 0.8745, but remains capped below 0.8800.
  • Cooling UK inflation figures have boosted hopes of a BoE rate cut later today.
  • The ECB will, highly likely, stand pat and signal a steady policy for the foreseeable future.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro bounced up from the mid-range of the 0.8700s, and maintains a moderately bid tone in the British Pound on Thursday. Euro bulls, however, remain capped below the 0.8785-0.8795 area with investors looking from the sidelines ahead of monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the BoE.

The Pound came under pressure on Wednesday following a sharper-than-expected decline in UK consumer prices, which strengthened the case for a BoE rate cut later today, and fed hopes for further monetary easing down the road.

The Bank of England is widely expected to cut its Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% later on Wednesday, amid a deeply divided Monetary Policy Committee. A sticky inflation has forced the BoE to keep its benchmark relatively high compared to most of the world's major central banks, but Wednesday's CPI data cemented hopes for at least another quarter-point rate cut in 2026.

Across the channel, the ECB is expected to keep rates on hold for the fourth consecutive meeting. The main attraction of the event will be on the bank’s growth forecasts and President Christine Lagarde’s comments to assess the chances of a rate hike next year.

Economic Indicator

BoE Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 4%

Source: Bank of England

Economic Indicator

ECB Rate On Deposit Facility

One of the European Central Bank's three key interest rates, the rate on the deposit facility, is the rate at which banks earn interest when they deposit funds with the ECB. It is announced by the European Central Bank at each of its eight scheduled annual meetings.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 2%

Previous: 2%

Source: European Central Bank

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair eases in the American afternoon and approaches the 1.1700 mark. The pair surged earlier in the day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged and upwardly revised inflation and growth figures. The US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, nearing Fed’s goal.

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3440 early in the day, following the BoE decision to cut rates, and US CPI data, which was much softer than anticipated. The US Dollar, however, managed to regain the ground lost during US trading hours.

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

The bright metal cannot attract speculative interest on Thursday, despite central banks announcements and the United States latest inflation update. XAU/USD is stuck around $4,330, confined to a tight intraday range.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

The Bank of England has cut rates to 3.75%, but the decision was more hawkish than expected, leaving market rates higher and sterling slightly stronger. It's a close call whether the Bank cuts again in February or March.

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

