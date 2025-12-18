EUR/GBP stalls below 0.8800, awaiting ECB and BoE decisions

The Euro bounced up from the mid-range of the 0.8700s, and maintains a moderately bid tone in the British Pound on Thursday. Euro bulls, however, remain capped below the 0.8785-0.8795 area with investors looking from the sidelines ahead of monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the BoE.



The Pound came under pressure on Wednesday following a sharper-than-expected decline in UK consumer prices, which strengthened the case for a BoE rate cut later today, and fed hopes for further monetary easing down the road.



The Bank of England is widely expected to cut its Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% later on Wednesday, amid a deeply divided Monetary Policy Committee. A sticky inflation has forced the BoE to keep its benchmark relatively high compared to most of the world's major central banks, but Wednesday's CPI data cemented hopes for at least another quarter-point rate cut in 2026.

Across the channel, the ECB is expected to keep rates on hold for the fourth consecutive meeting. The main attraction of the event will be on the bank’s growth forecasts and President Christine Lagarde’s comments to assess the chances of a rate hike next year.

Economic Indicator BoE Interest Rate Decision The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP. Read more. Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 12:00 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: 3.75% Previous: 4% Source: Bank of England