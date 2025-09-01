EUR/GBP softens as Eurozone PMI strength fails to lift Euro

- EUR/GBP slips below 0.8660, snapping a two-day winning streak after touching an intraday high of 0.8670.
- The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.7 in August, surpassing the flash estimate of 50.5.
- UK Manufacturing PMI slips to 47.0, undershooting the 47.3 forecast.
The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the British Pound (GBP), with EUR/GBP slipping below 0.8660 and snapping a two-day winning streak. At the time of writing, the cross is trading near 0.8654, as diverging economic signals from the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK) continue to drive sentiment around the pair.
Eurozone data showed signs of resilience, with the HCOB Manufacturing PMI rising to 50.7 in August, beating the flash estimate of 50.5 and improving from July’s 50.5, marking the second consecutive month of expansion and the strongest reading since early 2022. Stronger domestic demand in Southern Europe led the rebound, while Germany improved to 49.8, its best in more than three years. The Composite PMI climbed to 51.1, above the 50.9 forecast and July’s 50.2, highlighting the fastest pace of private-sector growth in 15 months.
In contrast, the UK’s industrial downturn deepened. The S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.0 in August, undershooting the forecast of 47.3 and signaling the 11th consecutive month of contraction. The survey revealed that new orders and exports fell at the sharpest pace in four months, dragged by external pressures such as U.S. tariffs, muted client confidence, and weaker global demand. According to a Reuters report, employment also declined for a tenth straight month, underscoring persistent weakness across the factory sector.
Meanwhile, Eurozone labor market data added to the constructive tone, as the Unemployment Rate held steady at 6.2% in July, in line with expectations and down from a revised 6.3% in June. The stability suggests that the bloc’s labor market remains broadly resilient despite global headwinds.
Looking ahead, attention turns to the European Central Bank (ECB), with policymaker Piero Cipollone scheduled to speak on Monday, followed by remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde later in the day. On Tuesday, focus shifts to preliminary Eurozone inflation data for August, with markets expecting the Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) to ease slightly to 2.2% YoY from 2.3%, while the headline HICP is seen steady at 2.0% YoY.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from tops, back near 1.1700
EUR/USD now gives away part of its earlier gains and appears to be running out of steam just ahead of the key 1.1700 region in quite an auspicious start to the new trading week. The pair’s daily advance comes on the back of further weakness in the US Dollar as investors continue to assess the latest US PCE data and a court ruling saying that most of Trump’s tariffs are not legal.
Gold remains firm, targets its record high around $3,500
Gold maintains a strong bid tone on Monday, trading at shouting distance from its record high around the $3,500 mark per troy ounce. The continuation of the march north in the precious metal remains well underpinnes by prospects of rate cuts by the Fed in the second half of the year, while the US Dollar’s offered stance also collaborates with the uptick.
GBP/USD keeps the bid bias in place above 1.3500
GBP/USD rapidly leaves behind Friday’s pullback and challenges the area of multi-day tops north of 1.3500 the figure on Monday, all against the backdrop of a generalised decline in the Greenback. US market are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Drumbeat toward Nonfarm Payrolls louder than usual Premium
After last month's devastating revisions, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are of even greater importance. There is a full buildup to the jobs report, and two court cases are also of high interest. The new month brings an increase in liquidity and volatility following the US bank holiday on Monday. Trade with care.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.