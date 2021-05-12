EUR/GBP slides to fresh one-month lows, around 0.8575 region

- EUR/GBP witnessed some selling on Wednesday and dropped to over one-month lows.
- Upbeat UK macro releases reaffirmed the optimist outlook and underpinned the sterling.
- A modest USD rebound weighed on the euro and further contributed to the selling bias.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower through the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh one-month-lows, around the 0.8575 region in the last hour.
Having faced rejection near the 0.8600 mark, the cross met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and is now looking to add to this week's heavy losses led by the outcome of the Scottish election. Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) fell short of securing an outright majority by the narrowest possible margin and pushed back the risk of an imminent independence referendum.
This, along with the optimism over the UK economic recovery from the pandemic acted as a tailwind for the British pound. The upbeat outlook was reinforced by Wednesday's UK macro releases, which showed that the economy expanded by 2.1% MoM in March. This was accompanied by an upward revision of the previous month's reading and stronger Manufacturing/Industrial Production figures.
On the other hand, the shared currency was weighed down by a modest US dollar rebound from multi-week lows. This was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. The euro bulls largely shrugged off and seemed unimpressed by the fact that the European Commission raises its Eurozone GDP growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 4.3% and 4.4%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the latest leg down over the past hour or so followed the release of the Eurozone March industrial production data, which indicated that the recovery in the manufacturing sector is still in the doldrums. In fact, the industrial output in the region rose by a modest 0.1% MoM in March as against consensus estimates pointing to a robust 0.7% growth.
The EUR/GBP cross has now erased over 50% of its strong recovery gains posted in April. This, along with sustained weakness below the 0.8600 mark, might have shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards the 0.8545 intermediate support, en-route the key 0.8500 mark, looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8576
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8666
|Daily SMA50
|0.8619
|Daily SMA100
|0.8732
|Daily SMA200
|0.8885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8711
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8594
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.