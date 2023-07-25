EUR/GBP slides to 0.8600, multi-day low after weaker German IFO survey

- EUR/GBP drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a nearly one-week low.
- Euro Zone’s economic woes undermine the Euro and continue to weigh on the cross.
- Bets for less aggressive BoE rate hikes could limit losses ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
The EUR./GBP cross remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and retreats further from a nearly two-month high, levels just above the 0.8700 mark touched last week. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the early part of the European session and drags spot prices to a nearly one-week low in the last hour, which bears now awaiting a break below the 0.8600 round figure before placing fresh bets.
Concerns about the worsening economic downturn in Euro Zone turn out to be a key factor behind the shared currency's relative underperformance, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. The market worries resurfaced following the disappointing release of the Euro Zone PMI prints on Monday, which showed business activity shrank much more than expected in July and reignited recession fears.
The common currency is further undermined by Tuesday's weaker-than-expected release of the German IFO Business Climate Index, which declined to 87.3 in July as compared to consensus estimates for a fall to 88.0 from the previous month's 88.6. The incoming data eases pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike interest rates after the anticipated 25 bps lift-off later this week and favours the EUR/GBP bears.
That said, diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), bolstered by last week's softer UK consumer inflation figures, might weigh on the British Pound (GBP) and help limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk - the crucial ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the EUR/GBP pair's recent goodish recovery move from its lowest level since August 2022 has run its course. That said, a sustained break and acceptance below the 0.8600 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders, paving the way for a further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8608
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8589
|Daily SMA50
|0.8605
|Daily SMA100
|0.87
|Daily SMA200
|0.8729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8619
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
