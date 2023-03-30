EUR/GBP sits near multi-day peak, above 0.8800 mark ahead of German CPI

- EUR/GBP rallies over 50 pips from the 100-day SMA support and jumps to a multi-day peak.
- The ECB’s hawkish outlook boosts the shared currency and remains supportive of the move.
- Bets for further rate hikes by the BoE underpin the British Pound and might cap the upside.
The EUR/GBP cross rebounds swiftly from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, around the 0.8780 area and turns positive for the second successive day on Thursday. Spot prices rally to a four-day peak, around the 0.8820 region during the first half of the European session and seem poised to appreciate further.
The shared currency strengthens across the board after the European Central Bank (ECB), in its Economic Bulletin, noted that inflation is projected to remain too high for too long. This comes on the back of the recent hawkish commentary by several ECB officials and reaffirms bets for additional interest rate hikes in coming months, which, in turn, prompts aggressive short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross.
It is worth recalling that the ECB chief economist Philip Lane reiterated that rates would need to rise several times to make sure inflation comes down to 2%. Adding to this, Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir noted the ECB should not change its stance on rates, though advocated the case for slower rises following three straight 50 bps hikes. This reinforces prospects for further policy tightening by the ECB.
The EUR/GBP bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by softer Eurozone inflation data, which showed that the Spanish Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell to 1.1% in March from 0.9% recorded in the previous month. Next on tap is the flash German consumer inflation figures, which will play a key role in influencing the Euro and provide some meaningful trading impetus to the EUR/GBP cross.
In the meantime, rising bets for further rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) might continue to underpin the British Pound and cap gains for the cross. In fact, the UK central bank Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this week that interest rates may have to move higher if there were signs of persistent inflationary pressure. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8819
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8823
|Daily SMA50
|0.8832
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8812
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8781
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to push higher toward 1.0900 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from Germany showed that the annual HICP declined to 7.8% in March, compared to the market expectation of 7.5%, the Euro preserves its strength.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.2300
GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having touched its highest level since early February above 1.2360. Investors await fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,970 ahead of US data
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady above 3.5% on Thursday. Market participants await the final revision to Q4 US GDP and the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.