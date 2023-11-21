EUR/GBP sharply lower on Tuesday in its worst trading day since July

- The Euro is steeply off its bids against the Pound Sterling, down 0.5%.
- The GBP took a leg higher after several hawkish comments from BoE policymakers.
- A thin Wednesday calendar gives way to Thursday's double-header EU & UK PMI readings.
The EUR/GBP is down half a percent following a Pound Sterling (GBP) rebound fueled by unexpectedly hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers early Tuesday during the UK's Monetary Policy Report Hearings.
The Euro (EUR) got knocked back towards the 0.8700 handle and is trading into the low end with little recovery heading into Wednesday's market session.
BoE says tighter policy might be needed to combat inflation
Several policymakers from the BoE testified in front of the UK Parliament's Treasury Committee early Tuesday, striking a notably hawkish tone on interest rates as sticky inflation and elevated inflation expectations continue to plague the UK's central bank.
BoE’s Ramsden: I would not rule out having to raise bank rate further in the future
Several BoE policymakers testified before Parliament, and the overall tone was notably hawkish, with the BoE appearing unified in their insistence that ongoing policy tightness will be required to combat ongoing, persistent inflation in the UK.
BoE’s Mann: Prospects for more persistent inflation imply a need for tighter monetary policy
Policymakers also noted that inflation pressures are expected to increase sometime in 2024, and that too much focus on current headline inflation figures is a mistake.
BoE’s Haskel: Fall in headline CPI not a good guide to inflation trend
Wednesday sees a limited economic calendar outside of EU Consumer Confidence for November, forecast to tick upwards from -17.9 to -17.6.
Investors will be focusing heavily on Thursday's dual Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports, due for both the EU and the UK.
The EU's HCOB Composite PMI for November is expected to see a slight improvement from 46.5 to 46.9, while the UK's S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI is seen holding steady at 48.7.
The UK's steady reading forecast could come under threat if the Manufacturing component of the PMI fails to tick upwards from 44.8 to 45.0 as markets are currently forecasting.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.31%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|-0.31%
|-0.51%
|-0.49%
|-0.24%
|-0.29%
|-0.49%
|-0.37%
|GBP
|0.20%
|0.51%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|0.22%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|CAD
|0.19%
|0.49%
|-0.02%
|0.26%
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|0.24%
|-0.28%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.26%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|0.30%
|-0.22%
|-0.22%
|0.06%
|-0.25%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.19%
|0.49%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.38%
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
The Euro's backslide has sent the EUR/GBP tumbling well past the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the pair fumbles recent highs to slump back into familiar low points that have plagued the pair for most of November and October.
On the daily candlesticks the pair is pulling back towards the 200-day SMA, though buyers will be tempted by the 50- and 200-day SMA bullish crossover forming on the charts. Technical support from the crossover zone near 0.8680 could provide lift for the pair, while shortsellers will be targeting the last swing low into 0.8650.
EUR/GBP Hourly Chart
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.