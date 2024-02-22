EUR/GBP rises to near 0.8570 after retracing recent losses, awaits PMI from UK, Eurozone

- EUR/GBP edges higher after BoE’s Dhingra advocated for rate cuts.
- Euro could experience pressure as a result of market caution stemming from diminishing expectations of reducing borrowing costs globally.
- Thursday brings PMI data from the United Kingdom and the Eurozone.
EUR/GBP recovers its recent losses on Thursday, trading higher around 0.8570 during the Asian session. On Wednesday, Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank of England (BoE), suggested that delaying interest rate cuts could lead to increased living costs and potentially result in a harsh economic downturn for the United Kingdom (UK). Dhingra reiterated her argument in favor of implementing rate cuts.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey addressed the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday, noting the rapid decrease in inflation in the UK. He emphasized that the central bank doesn't necessitate a definitive return of inflation to target levels before contemplating interest rate cuts. Additionally, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent highlighted that wage growth and services inflation both exceed the rate, suggesting alignment with sustainable inflation at 2%.
The Euro faced pressure, likely due to market caution amidst reduced expectations for early interest rate cuts globally. However, China's decision to reduce its five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to bolster its economy may offer some support for the Euro, considering the commodities' exports from the Eurozone to China.
Meanwhile, the seasonal and non-seasonal adjusted ECB Current Account improved in December compared to the previous month. Additionally, ECB Negotiated Wage Rates (QoQ) increased in the fourth quarter of 2023. ECB President Christine Lagarde recently emphasized wages as "an increasingly important driver of inflation dynamics in the coming quarters."
Traders are likely preparing for potential volatility surrounding the upcoming release of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, scheduled for Thursday.
EUR/GBP: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8541
|Daily SMA50
|0.8589
|Daily SMA100
|0.863
|Daily SMA200
|0.8616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8572
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8557
|Previous Weekly High
|0.857
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8498
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8513
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
