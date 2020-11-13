EUR/GBP retreats from 0.9000 with the pound firming up

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/GBP rebound from 0.8860, rejected at 0.9000.
  • The pound appreciates after UK's top adviser Cummings announces his exit.

Euro’s recovery from week-lows at 0.8860 has been rejected at 0.9000 and the pair pulled back to 0.8960 area on Friday, on track to close the week with a 0.7% loss.

The sterling appreciates as Brexit deal prospects improve

The pound has appreciated across the board at the end of the week and is 0.4% up against the euro on the back of news about the exit of Prime Minister Jonson’s top adviser, Dominique Cummings. The market has assumed Cummings leave as a signal that the UK will adopt a more favorable approach as the Brexit negotiations reach their final stage.

Dominique Cummings has been one of the main supporters of the Brexit and a key person in the 2016 referendum campaign to Leave the European Union.

After missing the mid-November deadline, the negotiaors are expected to return to the table on Monday in an attempt to make some progress ahead of a crucial EU leaders’ meeting on Thursday. The positions in key issuer such as fisheries and the level playing  field remain the main obstacles to avoid an unorderly exit from the Union.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8968
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.8999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9024
Daily SMA50 0.9076
Daily SMA100 0.9049
Daily SMA200 0.8929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9004
Previous Daily Low 0.8903
Previous Weekly High 0.9069
Previous Weekly Low 0.8946
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.907
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood

EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 77 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900

XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900

Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.

Gold news

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward? 

Read more

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures