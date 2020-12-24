EUR/GBP rebound toward 0.9000 after EU and UK reach Brexit deal

- The European Union and the United Kingdom reached a trade deal.
- Pound retreats after the announcement, EUR/GBP rises to 0.9000.
The EUR/GBP pair rose from three-week lows around 0.8950 to 0.9007, trimming daily losses after the announcement that the United Kingdom reached a deal with the European Union after months and months of talks.
The pound so far did not rally and pulled back, probably on a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” event. Now the UK Parliament and European nations have to ratify the deal. UK PM Johnson said there will be a vote on the EU trade deal on December 30.
Markets are about to end the week relatively quiet even after the Brexit story. The pound is still among the top performers but off highs. So far, the announcement did not trigger more gains. Monday’s opening could include gaps.
From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP bias is downward, particularly if it holds under 0.9000. Earlier during the week, the pair reached levels above 0.9200 before reversing sharply. A decline below 0.8940 would expose the critical barrier at 0.8860 that capped the downside in September and November.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9046
|Daily SMA50
|0.9017
|Daily SMA100
|0.9039
|Daily SMA200
|0.8987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.911
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9001
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8983
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
