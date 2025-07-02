UK fiscal concerns trigger a sell-off in the Gilt market, sending EUR/GBP higher.

Pound Sterling faces pressure after the UK abandons planned welfare cuts.

EUR/GBP surges after UK Finance Minister, Rachel Reeves, faces scrutiny at the UK House of Commons.

The Euro (EUR) is surging against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday as investors responded to mounting concerns about the UK’s fiscal trajectory and political stability.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading above 0.8600, with intraday gains nearing 0.70%.

Reeves faces pressure as concerns over UK fiscal policy rise

The market reaction followed a dramatic reversal by the UK government, which abandoned plans to cut £5 billion from disability and health-related welfare programs.

The decision came after internal Labour dissent and sustained pressure from disability rights advocates.

During a tense session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared visibly strained, raising fresh doubts over cohesion at the heart of the Treasury. The reversal effectively wiped out much of the UK’s fiscal headroom, opening a multibillion-pound shortfall that analysts say may force tough decisions on taxes or spending later this year.

The fiscal retreat sparked a swift sell-off in UK government bonds. Yields on 10-year gilts surged to 4.68%, the highest since October 2022. Markets are now reassessing the UK’s ability to maintain fiscal discipline.

Speaking at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Forum on Tuesday, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey signaled a more cautious stance on quantitative tightening. He suggested the central bank may slow the pace of asset sales. While his remarks offered some relief to gilt investors, they weren’t enough to offset the broader political and fiscal unease gripping UK markets.

Traders are increasingly factoring in heightened political risk and fiscal uncertainty in the UK, with some now questioning whether the BoE will be compelled to adjust its course in response to market volatility.

By contrast, the Euro is benefiting from relative policy stability within the Euro area, offering further upside for EUR/GBP in the near term.