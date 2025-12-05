TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Sellers dominate as momentum turns decisively bearish

  • EUR/GBP trades on the back foot as the British Pound remains broadly supported after the UK Autumn Budget.
  • Technicals lean bearish as EUR/GBP holds below key short-term SMAs, with downside risk building toward the 100-day SMA.
  • Momentum indicators reinforce the bearish tone, with the MACD turning negative and the RSI holding below 50.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Sellers dominate as momentum turns decisively bearish
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Friday as the Euro (EUR) continues to soften against a broadly supported British Pound (GBP). Sterling has held firm since the UK Autumn Budget, even as markets maintain strong expectations for a Bank of England (BoE) interest rate cut at the December 18 meeting.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8729, hovering near its lowest level since late October and on track for a third straight weekly decline.

From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP has been under steady downward pressure since topping out near 0.8865 in mid-November, a level that marked the year-to-date high and the strongest reading since April 2023. The pair has since fallen below the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), showing a shift toward a softer near-term structure as sellers continue to dominate.

However, prices are still holding above the 100-day SMA around 0.8711, which serves as an important immediate support zone. A clear break below this region would increase the risk of a deeper pullback toward 0.8670-0.8650.

Momentum indicators also support the bearish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has slipped into negative territory near the zero line, pointing to fading upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 39.83, below the midline and signalling weakening traction but staying above oversold conditions.

On the upside, the 50-day SMA near 0.8751 acts as the first hurdle, followed by the 21-day SMA around 0.8787. A break above both moving averages would help restore bullish momentum and open the door for a move back toward the 0.8865 peak and beyond.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%-0.14%0.09%-0.60%-0.47%-0.25%-0.03%
EUR0.06%-0.08%0.11%-0.54%-0.42%-0.17%0.04%
GBP0.14%0.08%0.19%-0.45%-0.33%-0.11%0.12%
JPY-0.09%-0.11%-0.19%-0.66%-0.55%-0.33%-0.10%
CAD0.60%0.54%0.45%0.66%0.11%0.33%0.58%
AUD0.47%0.42%0.33%0.55%-0.11%0.23%0.46%
NZD0.25%0.17%0.11%0.33%-0.33%-0.23%0.22%
CHF0.03%-0.04%-0.12%0.10%-0.58%-0.46%-0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD stays in a tight daily range and trades at around 1.1650 after facing a rejection near seven-week highs earlier in the day. The September PCE inflation and December consumer sentiment data from the US failed to trigger a significant reaction, allowing the pair to remain on track to close the week in positive territory.

GBP/USD clings to gains in 1.3350 region, looks to post weekly gains

GBP/USD clings to gains in 1.3350 region, looks to post weekly gains

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the second half of the day on Friday and looks to post gains for the second consecutive week. The US Dollar struggles to benefit from the better than expected consumer sentiment data as markets remain focused on next week's Fed meeting.

Gold edges higher toward $4,250 after mixed US data

Gold edges higher toward $4,250 after mixed US data

Gold gains some positive traction on Friday and trades in the upper half of its weekly range, near $4,250. Soft core PCE inflation data from the US doesn't allow the USD to gather strength despite the upbeat consumer sentiment figures, helping XAU/USD stretch higher. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum remains above $3,100, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers