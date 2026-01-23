TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Intel stock slumps 12% on lowered forward guidance

  • Intel stock slumps on Q1 guidance due to supply constraints.
  • INTC stock sinks 12% to $47.50 in Friday's premarket.
  • Q4 earnings beat consensus by $0.07 to reach $0.15.
  • Q1 guidance puts EPS at break-even and revenue down $360 million from Wall Street consensus.
Intel stock slumps 12% on lowered forward guidance
Clay WebsterClay WebsterFXStreet

Intel (INTC) stock is sliding on Friday after issuing Q1 guidance that harshly underperforms Wall Street consensus. The legacy chipmaker said that it expects to narrowly break even on earnings per share (EPS) and take in revenue that arrives $360 million below the latest Wall Street consensus.

This initiated an outright sell-off in the stock, which is down 12% in the premarket on Friday.

The wider equity market is also drifting lower, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures off 0.4% and NASDAQ 100 futures down 0.2% before the open.

Intel beats Q4 expectations but suffers on Q1 guidance

Unfortunately for Intel, which has rallied nearly 150% in the past year after the Trump administration took a stake in the chipmaker, the Q1 guidance overshadowed the results of an impressive turn-around fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS in Q4 arrived at $0.15, $0.07 better than consensus. Revenue of $13.7 billion also bested projections by over $300 million.

But executives said that supply constraints would hinder the company's achievement of continued success in Q1 2026. Intel provided a wide range for Q1 sales, spanning from $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion. But Wall Street immediately noticed the $12.2 midpoint was about $360 million below their consensus.

Likewise, Intel says it hopes to break even on EPS in Q1, whereas consensus had been a $0.05 profit.

The news sent INTC shares spiraling from $54.32 to $47.50 in the premarket.

Of 19 sell-side firms with price targets on Intel stock, the average price target is $46.89. The high comes from KeyBanc at $65 and Rosenblatt at $30. KeyBanc noted that supply constraints to the company's CPU product suite would dent Q1 results but raised its price target from $60 to $65 on its prediction that Intel would eventually win contracts from Apple (AAPL) for its 18A and 14A product lines.

Intel stock chart

While Intel stock has been on a red-hot tear since last September, Friday's performance gives us a blow-off top. Resistance is now firmly etched at $54.60, while interested buyers will hope that the prior resistance from December 3, 2025 near $44 will hold the line. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a bit further down near $40.

However, if buying is strong at either of those levels, then the uptrend remains intact. Since most analysts remain bullish on Intel's 2026 prospects (in the period after Q1 of course), expect bulls to continue accumulating at these near-term lower levels before making a second run for the region above $54.

INTC daily chart
INTC daily stock chart

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Clay Webster

Clay Webster

FXStreet

Clay Webster grew up in the US outside Buffalo, New York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He began investing after college following the 2008 financial crisis.

More from Clay Webster
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1740 post-US PMIs

EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1740 post-US PMIs

EUR/USD is edging lower on Friday, giving back part of Thursday’s sharp rebound and drifting back toward the 1.1740 area amid the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar, which remains apathetic following the lower-than-expected results from flash PMIs in January.

GBP/USD keeps the firm tone around 1.3530

GBP/USD keeps the firm tone around 1.3530

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3530 area, or two-week highs, on the back of a modest retracement in the Greenback. In the meantime, strong UK retail sales figures and upbeat preliminary PMIs are reinforcing Cable’s gains as Friday’s session unfolds.

Gold trims gains, back to $4,950

Gold trims gains, back to $4,950

Gold prices surged to a fresh record near $4,970 per troy ounce earlier on Friday, keeping the door open for a potential test of the $5,000 mark sooner rather than later. Mixed price action in the US Dollar, alongside falling Treasury yields across the curve, is underpinning the precious metal’s rally into the end of the week.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers