EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Bulls test key resistance as momentum indicators cool

- The Euro trades lower against the British Pound on Tuesday, snapping a steady winning streak that began earlier in June.
- The cross is edging lower, quoted around 0.8533 during the American trading hours, down about 0.40% on the day.
- RSI has eased from overbought territory and is drifting lower at 59.83, while the MACD remains slightly positive but shows signs of flattening momentum.
The Euro (EUR) is slipping against the Pound today, putting the brakes on a solid run that saw buyers firmly in control for nearly two weeks. The EUR/GBP cross is edging lower, trading around 0.8527 during the American trading hours, down about 0.40% on the day.
Zooming in on the daily chart, the broader trend structure remains constructive despite today’s short pullback. EUR/GBP continues to trace a well-respected rising channel that has guided price action since late January. Within this structure, buyers have consistently stepped in near the lower boundary and the 21-day EMA, which now sits close to 0.8496, cushioning dips.
However, the pair is encountering resistance near the 0.8550 psychological level, which aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the April peak to the May low. This area, overlapping with the channel’s midline, is drawing profit-taking and testing the strength of the recent bullish momentum.
Momentum signals suggest caution in the near term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated from overbought levels and is currently at 59.83, implying the recent bullish push may be cooling off. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram remains in positive territory but hints at flattening momentum, signaling that the rally could stall without fresh catalysts.
A sustained daily close above 0.8600 would validate the bullish case and open the path toward 0.8740 — the April high and channel ceiling. Conversely, if the pullback deepens, the 21-day EMA near 0.8496 provides immediate support, followed by stronger buying interest around the 38.2% Fib at 0.8504 and the lower channel boundary near 0.8400.
