TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Approaching key support area at 0.8765

  • The Euro is testing support at 0.8880, with bears aiming for the 0.8865 area.
  • Weak German data is weighing on the Euro on Tuesday.
  • Investors remain cautious, awaiting the UK budget, which keeps the Euro from falling further.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Approaching key support area at 0.8765
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro has resumed its immediate bearish trend on Tuesday, weighed down by downbeat German GDP data, and is testing support at 0.8780 at the time of writing. The pair has broken below the bullish channel and technical indicators are entering negative territory, which hints at a deeper bearish correction.

Data released on Tuesday confirmed that the German economy remained stalled in the third quarter after a 0.3% contraction in the previous one. These figures come after an unexpected deterioration of the Gedman IFO Business Sentiment Index on Monday, underscoring the weak momentum of the region’s leading economy.

The Pound, however, is failing to fully capitalize on the Euro’s weakness. Investors remain wary about placing large Pound long positions, awaiting the release of the UK’s Autumn Budget, due on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: Euro breaks below the bullish channel

The technical picture shows a growing bearish scenario. The pair broke the bottom of the ascending channel from late October- early November, and confirmed the reverse trendline on Monday, with a rejection at the 0.8820 area.

Chart Analysis EUR/GBP

,

The 4-hour chart shows the EUR/GBP testing support at the 0.8780 area (November 21, 24 lows). The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line slips below the Signal line near the zero mark, and the subdued histogram reinforces a lack of directional conviction. RSI (14) at 39 sits below the midline, pointing to modest bearish momentum.

A push through the mentioned 0.8780 would expose the key support area at 0.8760 (November 3, 4 lows). Further down, the target is the October 27 low, at 0.8720. To the upside, immediate resistance is at the previous trendline support around 0.8820, ahead of the November 19 and 20 highs, of 08840, and the YTD high, at 0.8865.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%-0.11%-0.16%0.07%0.15%0.22%0.08%
EUR0.03%-0.07%-0.14%0.10%0.18%0.26%0.11%
GBP0.11%0.07%-0.06%0.18%0.26%0.34%0.19%
JPY0.16%0.14%0.06%0.23%0.31%0.36%0.23%
CAD-0.07%-0.10%-0.18%-0.23%0.08%0.15%0.00%
AUD-0.15%-0.18%-0.26%-0.31%-0.08%0.08%-0.08%
NZD-0.22%-0.26%-0.34%-0.36%-0.15%-0.08%-0.15%
CHF-0.08%-0.11%-0.19%-0.23%-0.01%0.08%0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers