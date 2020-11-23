EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slips to 11-day low, bearish channel on D1

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP has charted a bearish channel over past two months. 
  • The pair has hit multi-week low and risks falling toward deeper supports. 

EUR/GBP is currently trading in the red at 0.8916, the lowest level since Nov. 12. 

The pair is trapped in a bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 11 and Oct. 20 highs and Sept. 28 and Nov. 11 lows, as seen on the daily chart

A bullish Doji reversal pattern confirmed by Nov. 12's move to 0.8994 had raised hopes for a channel breakout. However, the pullback to 0.8915 has invalidated the bullish Doji reversal and shifted risk in favor of a drop to September's low of 0.8866. 

On the higher side, the channel resistance, currently at 0.9028 is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8916
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.8921
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8987
Daily SMA50 0.9059
Daily SMA100 0.9043
Daily SMA200 0.8946
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8961
Previous Daily Low 0.8918
Previous Weekly High 0.8995
Previous Weekly Low 0.8915
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8945
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8906
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8891
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8949
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8976
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8991

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD ekes out gains, heading towards1.1900 amid covid vaccine optimism. The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone. Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs

GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3300, at the highest levels in two months. The UK, EU stay optimistic over a Brexit deal despite three key sticking points. Reports of easing of UK covid restrictions and the vaccine optimism underpin the cable. UK Preliminary PMIs in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA

Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA

Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral. 

Gold news

WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco

WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco

WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.

Oil News

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.

Read more

