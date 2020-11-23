EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slips to 11-day low, bearish channel on D1

EUR/GBP has charted a bearish channel over past two months.

The pair has hit multi-week low and risks falling toward deeper supports.

EUR/GBP is currently trading in the red at 0.8916, the lowest level since Nov. 12.

The pair is trapped in a bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 11 and Oct. 20 highs and Sept. 28 and Nov. 11 lows, as seen on the daily chart.

A bullish Doji reversal pattern confirmed by Nov. 12's move to 0.8994 had raised hopes for a channel breakout. However, the pullback to 0.8915 has invalidated the bullish Doji reversal and shifted risk in favor of a drop to September's low of 0.8866.

On the higher side, the channel resistance, currently at 0.9028 is the level to beat for the bulls.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels