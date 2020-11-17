EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Buyers elusive despite bullish Doji reversal

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP struggles to capitalize on a bullish technical pattern. 
  • The resistance at 0.904 is now the level to beat for the bulls. 

EUR/GBP is locked in a 0.8655 to 0.90 range for the third straight trading day. 

The range play marks a weak follow-through to the bullish reversal pattern confirmed last week. The pair jumped over 1% last Thursday, registering its biggest single-day gain since Sept. 10 and confirming a reversal higher following the seller exhaustion signaled by the preceding day's Doji candle. 

The bullish outlook now stands neutralized and the Nov. 12 high of 0.9004 is the level to beat for the bulls. A close higher would open the doors to the Nov. 5 high of 0.9069. The support is located at 0.8955 (Monday's low) followed by the Nov. 11 low of 0.8861.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8971
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.8981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9013
Daily SMA50 0.9077
Daily SMA100 0.9046
Daily SMA200 0.8934
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8995
Previous Daily Low 0.8955
Previous Weekly High 0.9048
Previous Weekly Low 0.8861
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.897
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8959
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8919
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8999
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9017
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9039

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

