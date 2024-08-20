EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Short-term trend in doubt as falling channel remains shallow

- EUR/GBP’s short-term trend is in doubt.
- The pair continues declining after the August 8 high, however, the move is shallow.
- There is a risk the prior uptrend could still resume, handing control back to bulls.
EUR/GBP underwent a strong rally in late July and early August. The rally eventually peaked on August 8 at 0.8625 and started moving lower.
The pair formed a falling channel which reached a new low of around 0.8507 on Monday. This was also the midpoint of the prior move – or the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the July 17 low.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
The move down from the August 8 high has extended quite far and established a new sequence of declining peaks and troughs. This could indicate the trend has changed to a short-term downtrend. If so – and given “the trend is your friend” – the odds would now favor shorts over longs.
However, the rally from the July 17 low was quite a bit steeper than the falling channel, indicating bullish conviction has been stronger than bearish conviction. If so, then this might mean that the decline since the August 8 high is in fact merely a correction of the previous rally, and not a new short-term downtrend. If so, the climate still favors longs over shorts.
Either interpretation is valid so the direction of the short-term trend remains doubtful. It would require a strong bullish reversal candlestick pattern to suggest the possibly still-intact uptrend was resuming. An upside breakout from the falling channel could also be a sign of the resumption of the bullish trend.
Likewise, it is also possible the bearish channel could continue falling. In such a scenario, EUR/GBP might next fall to the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement ratio at 0.8478. The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also nearby and could provide a downside target for price. ¡
The long-term trend (weekly chart) is still bearish whilst the medium-term trend is bullish, further confusing the technical picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to new 2024-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD stretches higher in the second half of the day on Tuesday and trades above 1.1100 for the first time in 2024. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure and allows the pair to push higher despite the mixed action seen in Wall Street.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, closes in on yearly peak
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and closes in on the annual-high it set at 1.3045 in July. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness fuels the pair's rally as investors await comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Gold advances to new record high above $2,520
Gold extends its uptrend and trades at a fresh record high above $2,520 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to continue to stretch higher.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies.
Canadian headline CPI matched estimates in July
According to a report from Statistics Canada on Tuesday, annual inflation in Canada, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 2.5% in July, falling short of market expectations.