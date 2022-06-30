EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Retreats from 21-SMA but stays on the bull’s radar above 0.8600

- EUR/GBP keeps the previous day’s pullback from fortnight high, pressured around intraday low.
- Multiple SMAs, ascending trend line from mid-May joins steady RSI to keep buyers hopeful.
- Weekly resistance line adds to the upside filters.
EUR/GBP remains depressed around 0.8615 heading into Thursday’s European session, extending the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top below 21-SMA.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the cross-currency pair’s break of immediate SMA, the EUR/GBP prices are likely to drop towards the 100-SMA level of 0.8590.
However, an ascending trend line from May 17, near 0.8565, joins a steady RSI to keep the pair buyers hopeful.
Even if the quote drops below 0.8565 support, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June upside and the 200-SMA, respectively near 0.8560 and 0.8550, will challenge the EUR/GBP bears before giving them control.
Meanwhile, the 21-SMA level of 0.8621 guards the quote’s immediate recovery ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8645.
Following that, an upward sloping resistance line from the last Thursday, at 0.8668 by the press time, could act as the last defense of the EUR/GBP sellers.
In a case where the pair rises past 0.8668, the odds favoring a run-up towards the 0.8700 and then to the monthly high of 0.8721 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8577
|Daily SMA50
|0.8518
|Daily SMA100
|0.8436
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8641
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8619
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8367
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8536
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
