EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Recovers early-Asian losses beyond 0.9150

- EUR/GBP extends pullback from 0.9154 after initially snapping two-day winning streak.
- Bullish MACD, sustained bounce off 21-day EMA highlights one-week-old resistance line for the buyers.
- Bears will have multiple downside barriers before retaking the control.
EUR/GBP trims losses while trading around 0.9160 during the pre-European session on Monday. The quote snapped its two-day rise, following the U-turn from 21-day SMA, during the early Asian session. Though, bullish MACD favor the sellers to attack a falling trend line from September 11.
It should be noted that the June month’s high near 0.9175 can offer intermediate halt before directing the buyers towards the trend line resistance around 0.9200.
During the quote’s upside past-0.9200, a daily closing beyond 0.9210, comprising the low of September 10, becomes necessary for EUR/GBP before challenging the monthly top of 0.9291.
On the contrary, multiple highs marked in late-July near 0.9140 can offer an immediate support to the pair ahead of 21-day SMA, currently around 0.9090.
Also acting as downside barriers are the August high of 0.9070, as well as 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside, respectively near 0.8980 and 0.8910.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9161
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.9166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9042
|Daily SMA50
|0.9045
|Daily SMA100
|0.8994
|Daily SMA200
|0.8819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9178
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9266
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1850 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, holding onto recent gains The uptrend, however, at risk as coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone. New lockdown restrictions may force the ECB to adopt a stronger dovish stance. Focus shifts to Powell's speech, EZ Preliminary PMIs.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2950 amid likely virus curbs
GBP/USD stays well bid near mid-1.2900s following three successive failures to cross 1.3000 during last week. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
Gold due for a breakout, according to key indicator
Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish. The yellow metal has carved out a descending triangle pattern over the past four weeks.
Forex Today: US dollar sags amid fiscal overhang, mounting coronavirus risks
The US dollar remained on the defensive starting out a fresh week this Monday, extending last week’s softness, courtesy of the gridlock on the US fiscal stimulus.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.