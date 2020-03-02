EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pulls back from 200-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci

- EUR/GBP declines from a three-month high.
- Bullish MACD favors confrontation to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- December 2019 top acts as immediate support.
EUR/GBP declines 0.05% to 0.8615 during the pre-Europe session on Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from a confluence of 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its October-December fall.
That said, December 2019 top surrounding 0.8600 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 0.8560 acts as the immediate supports to watch.
However, buyers should not lose their hopes unless EUR/GBP prices slip below the 100-day EMA level of 0.8540 on a daily closing basis.
Meanwhile, bullish MACD favors the odds of the pair’s further upside towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8735.
In a case where the quote remains positive past-0.8735, September 2019 low close to 0.8785 will be the key to watch.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8616
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.842
|Daily SMA50
|0.8469
|Daily SMA100
|0.8513
|Daily SMA200
|0.8746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8521
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8644
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
