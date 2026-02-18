GBP/USD slips as UK CPI eases and FOMC minutes loom

UK inflation data released Wednesday confirmed the disinflationary trend the Bank of England (BoE) has been watching for, with headline CPI dropping to 3% and the Retail Price Index falling to 3.8% from 4.2%. The data follows Tuesday's weak labor report that showed unemployment climbing to 5.2% and payrolls falling by 30K, reinforcing expectations for further BoE rate cuts from the current 3.75%. On the US side, the Fed held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its January meeting in a 10-2 vote, with two dissenters pushing for a cut. Today's FOMC minutes should offer more detail on the committee's tolerance for easing, while a batch of US housing and durable goods data rounds out a busy session.

Pullback tests 50-day EMA near 1.3534 as Stochastic turns lower from mid-range

On the daily chart, GBP/USD drifted lower on Wednesday, settling near 1.3540 in a quiet session with roughly a 50-pip range. The pair is now testing the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3534 for the first time since mid-January, while the 200-day EMA at 1.3362 continues to trend higher well below. Since printing the year-to-date high at 1.3869 in late January, the pair has carved a series of lower highs, with the decline accelerating after losing the 1.3600 handle this week. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is pressing toward the oversold zone, suggesting downside momentum is building but nearing a level where buyers may re-emerge. A daily close below the 50-day EMA would open a move toward the 1.3400 psychological level, while a bounce and reclaim of 1.3600 would be needed to stabilize a corrective move into the bullish side.

GBP/USD daily chart