EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Prints three-day downtrend below 50-DMA

- EUR/GBP drops towards monthly low during four-week south run.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross 50-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels, monthly peak adds to the upside filters.
EUR/GBP remains on the pressured around 0.8525, down 0.07% intraday, as European traders brace for Friday’s bell. In doing so, the cross-currency pair attacks the day’s bottom while fading the late Thursday’s corrective pullback from a one-month low.
Given the pair’s sustained trading below 50-DMA and bearish MACD, coupled with the failures to keep the rebound from the monthly low, the EUR/GBP sellers are likely to keep the reins.
That said, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of July-August fall, near 0.8500, lures the intraday sellers.
However, any further weakness will not hesitate to challenge the last month’s low near 0.8450.
On the flip side, 38.2% Fibo. near 0.8535 restricts the quote’s recovery moves before challenging the 50-DMA level around 0.8545.
It should be noted that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the monthly high, respectively around 0.8585 and 0.8615, could test the EUR/GBP upside past 50-DMA.
EUR/GBP: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8527
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.8532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8566
|Daily SMA50
|0.8546
|Daily SMA100
|0.8575
|Daily SMA200
|0.8673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8548
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8501
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8614
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
