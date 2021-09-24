EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the way to 50-DMA support around 0.8550

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP fades rebound from three-day low, prints four-day downtrend.
  • Double tops around monthly top, downside break of the key Fibonacci retracement levels keep sellers hopeful.
  • Downbeat Momentum line challenges further weakness past 50-DMA.

EUR/GBP bears refrain from easing controls as the pair takes offers around 0.8552, down 0.05% intraday to print four-day fall during early Friday.

The cross-currency pair dropped the most in two weeks the previous day before bouncing off 0.8536. However, the corrective pullback couldn’t cross the immediate hurdle, namely the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of July-August fall near 0.8560, to recall the sellers.

Additionally favoring the bears is the double top formation around 0.8615.

It’s worth noting that 61.8% Fibo. near 0.8586 add to the upside filters while a clear run-up beyond 0.8615 will direct the EUR/GBP bulls to July tops near 0.8670.

On the flip side, 50-DMA can challenge short-term downside around 0.8545 amid a sluggish Momentum line.

Also important support is an upward sloping trend line from August 10, near 0.8510.

To sum up, EUR/GBP stays on the bear’s radar unless crossing 0.8615.

EUR/GBP: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8553
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.8556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8566
Daily SMA50 0.8549
Daily SMA100 0.857
Daily SMA200 0.866
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.859
Previous Daily Low 0.8536
Previous Weekly High 0.8563
Previous Weekly Low 0.8501
Previous Monthly High 0.8599
Previous Monthly Low 0.845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8557
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8569
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8531
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8478
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8585
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8614
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8638

 

 

