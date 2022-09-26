- EUR/GBP retreats after refreshing two-year high, sluggish of late.
- Bulls need validation from the key Fibonacci retracement hurdle.
- Sellers could take risks unless the quote drops below 0.8715.
- Bullish bias fades amid overbought RSI, nearness to key resistances.
EUR/GBP struggles to extend the latest run-up to the highest levels since September 2020, retreating to 0.9133 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies the overbought RSI (14), as well as the importance of the Fibonacci retracement levels of the March 2020 to March 2022 downturn.
That said, the quote’s latest pullback, however, needs validation from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.9000 psychological magnet to extend the south-run.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.8850 can entertain the EUR/GBP bears before directing them to the tops marked during April 2021 and June 2022, around 0.8720.
Alternatively, the EUR/GBP prices need a weekly closing beyond the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9215-20 to keep the buyers hopeful.
In that case, the late March 2020 high near 0.9390 could offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to the year 2020 peak surrounding the 0.9500 mark.
To sum up, EUR/GBP is likely to remain firmer but the short-term pullback can’t be ruled out.
EUR/GBP: Weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0220
|Today Daily Change %
|2.47%
|Today daily open
|0.892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8685
|Daily SMA50
|0.8539
|Daily SMA100
|0.8539
|Daily SMA200
|0.8457
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8937
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8937
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9226
EUR/USD retreats towards 0.9600 as Russia-linked risk-aversion, hawkish Fedspeak propels DXY
EUR/USD fades bounce off the recently flashed 20-year low of 0.9553, around 0.9630 heading into Monday’s European session, as bears keep reins amid a broad risk-off mood. ECB’s Lagarde, Germany IFO numbers eyed for intraday directions.
GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.0500 as the slump to record low trigger BOE intervention hopes
GBP/USD remains mostly inactive after declining to the all-time low. Doubts over UK’s fiscal stimulus to generate economic benefits, Russia-Ukraine woes led the bears. Hawkish Fedspeak, firmer US data also exerted downside pressure on the cable pair.
Gold seems vulnerable to test sub-$1,600 levels Premium
Gold kicks off the new week on a weaker note and drops to its lowest level since April 2020 during the Asian session. Buying the US dollar and selling everything else remains a key theme in the markets, which turns out to be a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.