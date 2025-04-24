EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls hold ground despite mixed signals post-European session

However, a key element of support for the bullish case lies in the moving averages. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages at 0.8525, 0.8374, and 0.8388 respectively are aligned to the upside. Similarly, the 30-day exponential and simple moving averages — at 0.8495 and 0.8475 — reinforce upward structure.

From a technical standpoint, EURGBP is flashing a bullish overall signal despite intraday consolidation. The pair is navigating the mid-range of 0.8534 to 0.8565, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at approximately 54 and signaling neutral momentum. The MACD is still flashing a mild sell signal, yet this is contrasted by slight buying pressure from Bull Bear Power. The Average Directional Index (ADX) remains below the trending threshold, confirming a lack of directional strength.

The EURGBP pair moved steadily near the 0.8550 zone on Thursday, holding onto slight intraday gains following the European session. The broader context remains dominated by Fed-related headlines, with investors reacting to cautious remarks from Governor Waller regarding tariffs and their economic implications. Meanwhile, US Dollar weakness following Trump and Bessent’s conflicting tariff messaging helped lift the euro modestly, though not without hesitation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.