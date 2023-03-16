EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bounces off 100-DMA as ECB rate hike looms

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, could challenge the EUR/GBP bears around 0.8710 ahead of highlighting the 200-DMA support of 0.8683.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need a daily closing below the 100-DMA support of 0.8770, as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s December 2022 to February 2023 upside near 0.8760, to convince sellers.

Even if the EUR/GBP recovery crosses the 0.8815 immediate hurdle, the 0.8900 threshold and 0.8930 resistance level can challenge the pair’s further advances before directing bulls towards the yearly high marked in February near 0.8980.

Although the key moving average allows buyers to return to the desk, their dominance remains doubtful as the MACD flashes bearish MACD signals. Also challenging the upside bias are the downbeat conditions of the RSI (14) line, not oversold, as well as a one-week-old descending trend line, around 0.8815.

EUR/GBP renews intraday high near 0.8790 as it extends the late Wednesday’s bounce off the lowest levels since December 2022 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair rebounds from the 100-DMA while paring the biggest daily loss in three weeks ahead of the key European Central Bank’s (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting.

