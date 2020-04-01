EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 21-day SMA, two-week-old falling trendline in focus

- EUR/GBP snaps six-day losing streak, bounces off the three-week low.
- Bearish MACD, key resistances stand tall to question the recovery moves.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA limit near-term downside.
Despite marking 0.20% profits to 0.8901, EUR/GBP stays below near-term key resistances while heading into the European open on Wednesday.
Among them, a 21-day SMA level of 0.8980 acts as the closest upside barrier ahead of the falling trend line from March 19, currently at 0.9010.
Other than the aforementioned resistances, bearish MACD signals and an absence of oversold RSI conditions also question the latest recovery.
However, a confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s rise between February 18 and March 19, close to 0.8755/45, becomes the strong support on the downside.
Hence, the pair’s latest uptick is less likely to be lasting longer while a bit broader weakness might prevail for a bit more unless testing the key support area.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8906
|Today Daily Change
|22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.8884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8983
|Daily SMA50
|0.866
|Daily SMA100
|0.8586
|Daily SMA200
|0.8754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9388
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8905
|Previous Monthly High
|0.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8594
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
