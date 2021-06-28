EUR/GBP: Pressured around 0.8600 despite Brexit, coronavirus fears

- EUR/GBP snaps two-day uptrend, holds lower ground of late.
- Germany pushes for ban on British travellers, UK Health Minister resigned.
- Irish Taoiseach listens the unionist concerns over NI protocol.
EUR/GBP fails to extend the previous two week’s recovery moves, down for the first time in three days, amid Monday’s Asian session. That said, the cross-currency pair eases to 0.8594, down 0.05%, by the press time.
In doing so, the quote ignores downbeat headlines concerning the Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the UK amid a sluggish session with a mildly bid risk appetite.
The European Union (EU) and the UK remain at loggerheads over the Brexit, despite agreeing to overcome the sausage war. The latest news from the BBC suggesting the Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) efforts to tame the unionist moves could escalate the Brexit woes. “Micheál Martin was responding to an accusation by DUP leader-designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that the Irish government was "cheerleading" for the protocol,” said the BBC.
On a different page, UK Health Secretary Health Minister Matt Hancock’s resignation, due to breaking the virus-led restrictions, framed by him. It’s worth noting that The Times’ news suggesting Germany’s push to ban British travellers should also have weighed on the GBP but did not. The Times said, “Germany will attempt today to ban British travellers from the EU regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine.”
Elsewhere, market sentiment remains mildly bid with S&P 500 Futures up 0.07% and the US 10-year Treasury yields down 1.2 basis points (bps) by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar and thin macros may keep the EUR/GBP pullback intact. However, the British traders’ reaction to the negative news may recall buyers.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a downward sloping trend line from early May around 0.8615, not to forget the 100-day SMA near 0.8625, EUR/GBP remains on the bears’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.8599
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8588
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.8626
|Daily SMA200
|0.8816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8567
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8605
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.859
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD defends 1.1900, around 1.1940, during the sluggish Asian session on Monday. The currency major pair printed the first weekly gain by Friday’s closing but marked a bearish candlestick formation, gravestone Doji.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity
Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below two-week-old hurdle under 0.7600
AUD/USD struggles to extend the first weekly gains in three during early Monday. That said, the quote seesaws around 0.7585-90, holds lower ground, by the press time.
In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers jostle with a short-term resistance line amid easing the bullish bias of MACD.
NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing.
USD/JPY remains strong above 110.80 amid higher US Treasury yields
After touching a multi-month high in the previous week, USD/JPY retreats towards 110.50 but manages to recover losses on Monday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with modest gains.