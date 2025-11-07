TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP posts modest gains to near 0.8800 on BoE’s dovish hold

  • EUR/GBP trades in positive territory near 0.8790 in Friday’s early European session.
  • The BoE left the interest rates unchanged at 4.0%, as widely expected.
  • Traders see a less than 50% possibility of further ECB rate cuts by July 2026.
EUR/GBP posts modest gains to near 0.8800 on BoE’s dovish hold
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/GBP cross trades with mild gains around 0.8790 during the early European session. The dovish pause from the Bank of England (BoE) weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Euro (EUR). Traders will take more cues from the speech of the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers later on Friday, including Joachim Nagel and Frank Elderson.

The BoE on Thursday decided to hold interest rates steady at 4.0%, citing caution ahead of the UK government’s Autumn Budget in November. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey signaled that rate reductions are coming, with economists now pricing in a pre-Christmas rate cut. The UK central bank cautioned that future rate cuts “will therefore depend on the evolution of the outlook for inflation.

Traders will closely monitor the government's Autumn Budget, which is expected to announce tax changes on November 26. Mounting political pressures surrounding UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and concerns about UK fiscal risks  could drag the GBP lower and create a tailwind for the cross.

The cautious stance from the European Central Bank could support  the EUR in the near term. ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted that the central bank is “in a good place” and further stated it will do whatever is needed to stay in such a favorable position. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujcic said on Thursday that current policy is “in a good place” and that “we feel that we have done our job” after lowering inflation to the ECB’s target.

Traders see a less than 50% odds of further reductions by July 2026. A Morningstar analysis notes that swap markets are pricing in just a 25 basis point (bps) cut by September 2026.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable’s recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE’s dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers