“Weak productivity, low investment growth, high inflation, recession conditions (albeit at a less severe pace that previously signalled by the Bank), and a current account deficit are all likely to weigh on GBP this year. We continue to expect EUR/GBP to grind higher to 0.90 by the middle of the year and while we see scope for another move below GBP/USD 1.20 on a 3 month view.”

“The USD has found further traction on the back of the January US jobs report. That said, the single currency has still managed to climb against the beleaguered GBP, with the latter undermined by the market’s interpretation that the BoE may be even closer to peak policy rates . EUR/GBP continues to edge towards our 0.90 target. We maintain our forecast of EUR/USD1.06 on a 3 month view.”

Strategists at Rabobank point out that the change in the Bank of England’s language favours the doves, they see scope for further rate rises. They continue to expect poor United Kingdom fundamentals to be a drag on the British Pound.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.