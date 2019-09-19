EUR/GBP penetrates deeper below the 200-DMA on fresh soft Brexit optimism

- EUR/GBP prints lower below the 200-DMA as Brexit optimism picks up.
- Bears target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-to-August advance at 0.8794.
EUR/GBP has dropped on the prospects of a soft Brexit and a deal being reached by the 31st October. The European Commission president, Jean Claude Juncker, when interviewed on Sky News, was optimistic that a deal could be reached.
Sky News reported that Juncker said a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic" and he was doing "everything to get a deal" and he said he was prepared to get rid of the so-called backstop from a withdrawal agreement, so long as "the objectives are met - all of them". Mr Junker also confirmed that he has been sent documents by Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining draft ideas for a new Brexit deal.
Central bank divergence supports Pound
Meanwhile, the Bank of England has unanimously voted to keep rates on hold but, unlike their Federal Reserve and European counterparts, a rate cut is unlikely which is also supporting the bullish case for the Pound.
"In short, while the Bank still notes that rates may need to rise if Brexit goes smoothly, the risks surrounding Brexit, as well as global growth, mean this tightening is increasingly unlikely to materialise," analysts at ING Bank explained, adding:
"Having said that, the fact that the BoE is maintaining a tightening bias at all, does hint that policymakers are – and will likely remain - reluctant to follow the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in the direction of policy easing in the near future."
EUR/GBP levels
EUR/GBP reached the 200-day moving average at 0.8838 and analysts at Commerzbank anticipate that the cross will soon give way with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-to-August advance at 0.8794 then being in focus.
"Minor resistance above the 0.8891 July low and the 0.9016 September 9 high can be seen between the mid-July high and the 55 day moving average at 0.9047/52. Further resistance comes in at the 0.9149 current September high. Still further up sits the August peak at 0.9327."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains
Having spent the day within familiar levels, the EUR/USD pair is once again retreating from the 1.1070/80 resistance area. Dollar in better shape against most major rivals after post-Fed’s correction.
GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31
EU’s Juncker said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week highs in the 1.2530 region.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.