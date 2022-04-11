EUR/GBP oscillates around 0.8350 ahead of UK’s Unemployment Rate and Germany's CPI

Meanwhile, the shared currency is likely to remain uncertain on the release of Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). A preliminary estimate for yearly Germany’s HICP shows that the economic data will remain similar to the previous print at 7.6%. It is worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) has not raised its interest rates since the pandemic of Covid-19 while the Bank of England (BOE) has raised its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) consecutively after a 15 bps rate hike in December. The BOE is expected to elevate its interest rates further to tackle the soaring inflation.

The quarterly UK jobless rate is likely to land at 3.9%, similar to its previous print. While, the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus may print at 4%, higher than the prior figure of 3.8%. Higher average earnings in a tight labor market advocate progress in achieving full employment. However, it would to interesting to watch the extent to which the increment in average earnings will be able to offset the soaring inflation in the UK.

The EUR/GBP pair is auctioning in a narrow range of 0.8349-0.8353 on Tuesday ahead of the release of multiple catalysts, which may guide the market participants for further direction. The cross is awaiting the release of the UK’s Unemployment Rate and Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.