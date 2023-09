EUR/GBP on the top end for the week, 0.8580, the level to overcome

On the technical side, the EUR/GBP has caught a bump to lift away from the week’s low of 0.8524, but the challenge for Euro bulls will be to overcome late August’s swing high near 0.8610. Continued selling pressure will put the EUR/GBP back into August’s lows near 0.8580, but near-term support is being provided by the recent inflection point around 0.8570.

Upcoming on the economic data docket will be Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for August. The report is the Final version of the data point, with the Preliminary version released a week ago, so any wild deviations in the printing are not anticipated. The market forecast is for an annual rate of 6.4%, in line with the preliminary reading.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the broader European Union (EU) came in slightly below expectations early Thursday, printing a meager 0.5%. Market forecasts expected the headline figure to match the previous period’s reported figure of 0.6%. The miss caused the Euro to sag briefly against the Pound Sterling, but a continued bump in German Bunds helped to bolster the EUR to a session high just beyond the 0.8600 handle before market sentiment dragged the EUR/GBP back towards the middle.

The Euro (EUR) has managed to claw back some ground from the Pound Sterling (GBP) as of late, but the chart action has been middling for Thursday as the neighboring currencies play tug-of-war for chart momentum. It’s been a data-light week for the GBP, leaving the economic calendar decidedly Euro-centric for scheduled data events.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.