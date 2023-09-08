EUR/GBP looking for a run above 0.8560 to close out Friday, UK data in the pipe for next week

- The EUR has moved higher on the week against the GBP as ther BoE turns dovish.
- Soft data for the Eurozone caps upside capacity.
- It's the Pound Sterling's ballgame to lose with data-heavy calendar due next week.
The EUR/GBP pair has moved higher for the week, with the Euro (EUR) gaining some ground against the Pound Sterling (GBP). A dovish Bank of England (BoE) has struck the GBP with bearish undertones, and despite beleaguered economic data for the broader European Union (EU) region, the Euro is the tug-of-war winner for this week.
The EUR started the week on the low end after Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures for the EU showed economic sentiment is declining for the continent. Later, Eurostat sales figures showed the retail space contracted by -1%, further capping upside potential for the Euro.
BoE hits dovish notes
On the United Kingdom (UK) side, the BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey and members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) testified before the UK Parliament, speaking about inflation expectations and the overall economy.
Governor Bailey and his fellow MPC members struck a decidedly dovish tone, stating that the rate hike cycle for the BoE could very well be at the top, as well as expressing concerns that too much more action from the UK’s central bank could worsen the odds of achieving a “soft landing” for the domestic economy.
The softening stance from the BoE sent the GBP broadly lower for the week.
Next week: data-heavy UK
The economic calendar for the first half of next week is notably GBP-heavy, with very little meaningful releases from the EU side.
Monday sees appearances from the BoE’s chief economist Huw Pill and MPC member Catherine L. Mann. Tuesday brings UK unemployment figures and wages data, and Wednesday will bring UK manufacturing and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
Wage growth, unemployment, and industrial data are all anticipated to slightly worsen.
UK economic calendar schedule, Monday - Wednesday. All times in GMT.
EUR/GBP technical outlook
The Euro-Pound pair has consolidated since June, cycling in a rough range between 0.8660 and 0.8520. A high-side resistance zone sits above, between 0.8740 and 0.8720, while any significant downside breaks could see the floor give way beneath the 0.8500 major handle.
A break below 0.8500 would see the Euro trading into 13-month lows against the Sterling.
EUR/GBP Daily chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American session on Friday as the upbeat market mood reflected by rising US stocks doesn't allow the USD to gather strength. The pair, however, remains on track to close the eighth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The bullish opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the USD to continue to outperform its rivals and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats to $1,920 area as US yields rebound from session lows
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 in the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.25% after spending the first half of the day in negative territory, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.